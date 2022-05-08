Syria’s President al-Assad meets Iran’s Khamenei in Tehran 

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad made an unannounced journey to Tehran on Sunday the place he met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian state media reported.

During the assembly with the Syrian president, Khamenei known as for additional enchancment in ties between the 2 international locations.

“Efforts should be made to improve relations between the two countries more than before,” Khamenei was quoted by his web site, Leader.ir, as saying in the course of the assembly.

Khamenei mentioned Syria immediately has extra “respect and prestige” on the world stage than it did earlier than the conflict.

“Syria today is not the same as pre-war Syria; although there was no destruction before the war, the respect and prestige of Syria is much higher now than in the past, and everyone looks at this country as a power,” Khamenei mentioned.

The “strategic relations” between Iran and Syria stopped Israel from “ruling the region,” al-Assad was quoted as saying within the assembly.

This was al-Assad’s second go to to Iran for the reason that begin of the Syria conflict in 2011. His first go to came about in 2019.

Iran has been al-Assad’s largest ally for the reason that starting of the Syrian battle, dispatching 1000’s of fighters and Revolutionary Guards commanders to the war-torn nation to again al-Assad’s regime.

The Syrian president left Iran for Syria later that day, Iranian media mentioned.

