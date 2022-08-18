Syrma SGS Tech Initial Public Offering Subscribed 32.61 Times On Final Day

On Thursday, Syrma SGS Technology raised Rs 252 crore from anchor traders.

New Delhi:

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Syrma SGS Technology was subscribed 32.61 instances on the ultimate day on Thursday.

The Rs 840 crore-IPO obtained bids for 93,14,84,536 shares in opposition to 2,85,63,816 shares on provide, based on NSE knowledge.

The class for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) obtained 87.56 instances subscription, non institutional traders was subscribed 17.50 instances and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 5.53 instances.

The IPO had a recent difficulty of fairness shares aggregating to Rs 766 crore and a proposal on the market of as much as 33,69,360 fairness shares.

The provide was priced within the vary of Rs 209-220 per share.

It was the primary firm to faucet the first market in two-and-a-half months. Prior to this, the IPO of Aether Industries was open for public subscription throughout May 24-26.

The internet proceeds from the recent difficulty can be utilised for funding capital expenditure necessities to broaden manufacturing, R&D amenities, long-term working capital necessities and common company functions.

Syrma SGS is a technology-focused engineering and design firm engaged in turnkey Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS). Its prospects embrace TVS Motor Company, AO Smith India Water Products, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solution, Eureka Forbes and Total Power Europe BV.

DAM Capital Advisors, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities had been the managers to the provide.

