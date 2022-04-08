Tackling Your Student Debt: Part 2 – Diversifying – Podcast on CNN Audio
10 PM ET: Ukraine deaths, Israel taking pictures, Pink Floyd tune & extra
5 Things
Listen to
CNN 5 Things
Fri, Apr 8
Tackling Your Student Debt: Part 2 In half two of our sequence on scholar mortgage debt, Delyanne is joined by debt knowledgeable Nika Booth, generally known as @debtfreegonnabe, the place they chat in regards to the choices for paying off your loans, their cash errors, and steps you possibly can take to really feel extra in charge of your debt. Feb 28, 2022
Tackling Your Student Debt: Part 2
In half two of our sequence on scholar mortgage debt, Delyanne is joined by debt knowledgeable Nika Booth, generally known as @debtfreegonnabe, the place they chat in regards to the choices for paying off your loans, their cash errors, and steps you possibly can take to really feel extra in charge of your debt.
Feb 28, 2022