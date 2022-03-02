Taika Waititi’s pirate comedy is smart, silly and swashbuckling

Our Flag Means Death

★★★★

Binge

Experiencing what should absolutely be one of many earliest and most spectacular mid-life crises in historical past, Stede Bonnet, a rich English landowner and retired British military main from Barbados, determined in 1717 that he was unhappy along with his life. Abandoning his spouse, three kids and his sugar plantation, Bonnet, who had no crusing expertise, determined to purchase his personal ship and rent a crew so he might flip to a lifetime of piracy on the excessive seas.

Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet in Our Flag Means Death. Credit:HBO MAX/Binge

Known as “the gentleman pirate”, issues didn’t go terribly properly for Bonnet, who’s the inspiration for this good and foolish 10-part sequence produced by Taika Waititi, who additionally reveals up midway by way of as an insecure, susceptible Captain Blackbeard. Rhys Darby, greatest often known as the hapless Murray in Flight of The Conchords, leads this ensemble based mostly – very, very loosely – on the actual gentleman pirate’s adventures.

As he struggles to earn the respect of his crew – amongst them Samson Kayo (Truth Seekers), Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones′ Hodor) and Joel Fry (Cruella) – he reminds them that once they lastly interact in “perilous” actions, some males could not return, and a few could come again “looking totally fine, but be totally devastated by what they witnessed”. “And what will do then?” he asks his males, pacing the deck in his frock coat and stockings. “That’s right, we’ll talk about it, together as a crew.”