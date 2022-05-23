World

taiwan: China says US ‘playing with fire’ on Taiwan – Times of India

BEIJING: The United States is “playing with fire,” the Chinese State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office mentioned Monday, following a vow by President Joe Biden to defend the self-ruled island within the occasion Beijing makes an attempt to take management, state media Xinhua reported.
The United States is “using the ‘Taiwan card’ to contain China, and will itself get burned,” mentioned Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for the council, which is commonly described as China’s cupboard.





