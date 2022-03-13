Taiwan Honours Outgoing Saint Lucia Ambassador – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s outgoing Ambassador to Taiwan, Edwin Laurent, has been awarded Taiwan’s Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, standing in for President Tsai Ing-wen, offered the award at a ceremony on Monday.

The Order of Brilliant Star is a civilian order recognising excellent contributions to Taiwan’s improvement.

In 1941 Taiwan instituted the honour obtained by home and overseas nationals.

In an interview with Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA), the outgoing Saint Lucia Ambassador stated that he’ll proceed to assist peace and safety for Taiwan and promote good bilateral relations as a personal citizen.

Laurent stated an important side of his work in Taipei has been selling people-to-people ties between Saint Lucia and Taiwan by means of participation in occasions comparable to commerce and cultural exhibits.

CNA quoted him as saying that he sees Taiwan as a freedom-loving nation during which the individuals are dedicated to the precept of democracy, respect for human rights, and all freedoms.

And Laurent stated the nation will all the time maintain a particular place in his coronary heart.

Headline picture: Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (proper) confers the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon on Saint Lucian Ambassador Edwin Laurent in a ceremony on March 7. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

