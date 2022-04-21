Taiwan investigates local TV network after it aired false reports of Chinese invasion





During a Wednesday morning newscast on the government-affiliated Chinese Television System (CTS), a part of the general public Taiwan Broadcasting System, the community ran a number of fictional information tickers about China firing missiles towards the capital Taipei.

“New Taipei City has been hit by missiles from the communist military; Taipei port has exploded, facilities and ships have been damaged,” one of many information tickers learn. “It is suspected that enemy agents have arsonized and planted explosives at Banqiao train station.”

Another ticker mentioned, “The Chinese communists have stepped up their preparations for a war, and (Taiwan’s) President has issued an emergency order.”

Communist authorities in Beijing have refused to rule out using drive to achieve management of Taiwan and have been pressuring the island militarily, flying warplanes into its air protection identification zone, and staging naval drills round it. Last week, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) held joint fight readiness drills round Taiwan as a bunch of six bipartisan United States lawmakers met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei. US assist for Taiwan, particularly by way of weapons gross sales, has angered Beijing. Taiwan maintains it’s decided to defend itself from all types of aggression. Last week, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry issued a civil protection handbook detailing how residents ought to react within the occasion of a navy battle. On Wednesday, after the false reviews flashed on display screen, CTS issued a public apology and mentioned the messages have been created to be used throughout fireplace service drills and weren’t meant to air to the general public. The community had additionally run information tickers falsely claiming that there had been panic shopping for throughout Taiwan because of the navy battle and {that a} magnitude 7 earthquake had taken place in New Taipei City. In a public apology issued afterward Wednesday, CTS mentioned, “Besides urgently clarifying and apologizing to our audience through our anchors, CTS has also broadcast our apology on our different channels. We have also punished relevant personnel, supervisors and managers for dereliction of duty.” The inaccurate report was extensively shared on social media platforms, with some calling for the TV station to be investigated. Taiwan’s National Communications Commission mentioned in a press release that CTS is suspected of breaking legal guidelines on disturbing public order. It mentioned it’s launching an investigation into the incident. The fee mentioned it has obtained 10 complaints from viewers, including the community may very well be fined as much as 2 million NTD (US $68,530) for its violations. Taiwan’s Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng mentioned in Parliament on Wednesday that he had been “surprised” by the incident and urged the general public to confirm info earlier than making feedback. “This is a good lesson for our friends in the media industry,” he mentioned.





