Taiwan says it cannot afford new US anti-submarine helicopters

Taiwan signaled on Thursday that it had deserted a plan to purchase superior new anti-submarine warfare helicopters from the United States, saying they had been too costly.

Taiwan had earlier mentioned it was planning to purchase 12 MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters, made by Lockheed Martin unit Sikorsky, however home media mentioned the United States had rejected the sale as not being according to the island’s wants.

Asked in parliament about current modifications to Taiwan’s purchases of latest US weapons, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng talked about the helicopter case first.

“The price is too high, beyond the scope of our country’s ability,” he mentioned.

Two different arms purchases have additionally been delayed – M109A6 Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer artillery methods, and cell Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

The Raytheon Technologies’ Stingers are in scorching demand in Ukraine, the place they’ve been used in opposition to Russian plane, however US provides have shrunk and there are vital hurdles to producing extra of the anti-aircraft weapons.

Chiu mentioned they’d already signed the contract for the Stingers and paid for them, and they’d press the United States to ship them.

“We don’t view arms sales as a trifling matter, and we have back-up plans,” he added, with out elaborating.

Taiwan says the United States has supplied it options to the M109A6, together with truck-based rocket launchers made by Lockheed Martin referred to as the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS.

Chiu mentioned they had been nonetheless contemplating their choices on that.

A US State Department spokesperson declined to touch upon particular platforms however mentioned: “The United States’ swift provision to Taiwan of defensive weaponry … is essential for Taiwan’s security, and we will continue to work with industry to support that goal.”

Taiwan, claimed by China as its personal territory, is endeavor a navy modernization program to enhance its capabilities to fend off a Chinese assault, together with with precision weapons like missiles.

President Tsai Ing-wen has championed the idea of “asymmetric warfare”, which entails creating high-tech, extremely cell weapons which can be laborious to destroy and may ship precision assaults.

US officers have been pushing Taiwan to modernize its navy so it will possibly turn out to be a “porcupine” that’s laborious for China to assault.

China has been ramping up its personal navy modernization and strain in opposition to Taiwan because it seeks to power the democratically ruled island to simply accept Beijing’s rule.

Chiu mentioned that not too long ago – with out giving a timeframe – there have been many “enemy ships” within the waters round Taiwan, which “in principle standoff” with Taiwanese forces. He didn’t give particulars.

Eight Chinese naval vessels, together with the plane provider the Liaoning, handed between islands in Japan’s southern Okinawa chain on Monday, an space that’s to Taiwan’s northeast.

