Taiwan says will not impose COVID-19 lockdown ‘as cruelly as China’

Taiwan is not going to act “as cruelly as China” in imposing lockdowns, its premier mentioned Sunday, regardless of surging coronavirus an infection numbers.

The self-governing island recorded greater than 10,000 new instances for the primary time on Thursday, as the federal government strikes from its zero-COVID technique and begins residing with the virus.

That determine hit 16,936 on Sunday.

Taiwan’s shift leaves neighboring China — together with its monetary hub Hong Kong — as the one main economic system nonetheless sticking to a zero-tolerance coverage at the same time as Omicron breaks via defenses and forces painful lockdowns.

“We will not lock down the country and cities as cruelly as China,” Premier Su Tseng-chang informed reporters earlier than a prime authorities assembly on pandemic prevention.

“Countries all over the world have been opening up to live with the virus. Taiwan… will continue to move towards living normal lives and gradually head to a new phase in epidemic prevention,” he mentioned on the assembly.

The barbed remark from Su — whose ruling celebration leans in direction of Taiwanese independence — comes after years of heightened pressure between China and the island, which Beijing views as a part of its territory.

Taiwan has largely closed its borders and applied strict quarantine guidelines all through the pandemic, maintaining an infection numbers low.

An outbreak final 12 months prompted the non permanent reimposition of economically painful social distancing measures till it was introduced below management.

Infections are as soon as once more rising however the island’s leaders have signaled they’ll observe different former zero-Covid economies corresponding to Singapore, Australia and New Zealand by opening up.

Health minister Chen Shih-chung warned final week that Taiwan’s each day case depend might greater than double to 37,000 in every week.

But, in response to Taiwan’s well being ministry, greater than 99.7 % of 89,990 infections recorded since January 1 this 12 months have been delicate or asymptomatic.

Around 80 % of the inhabitants are double vaccinated, whereas almost 60 % have taken a 3rd shot.

The authorities has begun a brand new plan to shorten house isolation for shut contacts of COVID-19 instances to 3 days, down from 10, if a speedy antigen take a look at proves to be damaging on the finish of the isolation interval.

It can be contemplating enjoyable the 10-day quarantine guidelines for overseas arrivals.

Since the pandemic started Taiwan has reported 132,955 instances and 868 associated deaths.

