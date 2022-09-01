Taiwan shoots down unidentified drone over island near China





The drone was noticed shortly after noon Thursday above the waters of Lion Islet, a small island within the Kinmen County grouping that’s managed by Taiwan and lies about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the shore of Xiamen, China.

The Kinmen Defense Command, a department of Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, stated the drone was shot down after warning flares didn’t drive it away.

This is the most recent in a string of comparable incidents to have taken place close to the offshore group of islands.

Unidentified drones have been reported within the Kinmen space for 4 days in a row however that is the primary time one has been shot down by Taiwan.

On Tuesday, Taiwanese troopers fired flares at three unidentified drones that flew close to Kinmen and warning pictures at one which re-entered the world. It just isn’t clear who’s flying the drones, although China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Thursday it was “not aware of the situation” and that it was “pointless for (Taiwan) to exaggerate the tension.” After Tuesday’s incident Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen stated she had ordered the Defense Ministry to take “forceful countermeasures” in opposition to what she stated have been Chinese gray zone warfare techniques. On Wednesday, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense bolstered that message at a global press convention known as in response to Chinese army workout routines in August, saying it should “act in accordance with operational orders to exercise our rights of self-defense.” Tensions between Taiwan and mainland China have been raised since a go to by US Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei in August. China’s Communist Party claims Taiwan, a self-governing democracy, as a part of its territory regardless of by no means having ruled it and has lengthy vowed to “reunify” the island with the Chinese mainland, by drive if essential. China responded to Pelosi’s journey by ordering days price of military drills round Taiwan. On Monday, requested about experiences of personal drones flying within the Kinmen space, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded: “Chinese drones flying over China’s territory — what’s there to be surprised at?”





