Taiwan tells Kyiv mayor they are both on ‘frontline’ resisting authoritarianism

Taiwan’s overseas minister informed the mayor of Ukraine’s capital on Friday their democracies stood on “the frontline of resisting” giant authoritarian neighbors as he introduced a donation of $8 million to Kyiv and Ukrainian medical establishments.

The struggle in Ukraine has garnered broad sympathy in Taiwan, with many seeing parallels between Russia’s invasion – which Moscow phrases a “special military operation” – and army stress from China, which views the democratically ruled island as its personal territory.

Taiwan has condemned Russia’s invasion, joined Western-led sanctions and donated $20 million for Ukrainian refugees, principally raised from the general public. China has not condemned Russia, and solely donated 15 million yuan ($2.3 million) in humanitarian help.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Speaking by video convention to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu mentioned Taiwan and Ukraine had been each democracies “on the frontline of resisting the expansion of authoritarianism,” Wu’s ministry cited him as saying.

“The Taiwanese government and people also face a high threat from the authoritarian regime across the Taiwan Strait, and therefore feel the current situation faced by Ukraine as though it is happening to ourselves,” Wu added, referring to China.

Taiwan has not beforehand introduced talks between senior Taiwanese and Ukrainian officers.

Taiwan has no diplomatic relations with Ukraine, and in contrast to in lots of European capitals Taiwan doesn’t actually have a consultant workplace in Kyiv.

Wu mentioned Taiwan would donate $3 million to Kyiv metropolis and $5 million to 6 Ukrainian medical establishments.

He additionally tweeted an image of himself speaking to Klitschko, a former champion boxer, saying the mayor’s “fighting spirit” was admirable.

“Champ, we’ll continue to stand with you & your people. Freedom will prevail!” Wu added.

Read extra:

Lavrov says talks between Russia, Ukraine have stalled

Denmark, Spain PMs pledge more weapons to Ukraine in visit to Kyiv

Britain says Russia blockaded Azovstal plant to contain Ukraine resistance