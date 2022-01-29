Taiwan VP concludes overseas trip to US as tensions with Beijing mount

Taiwan Vice President William Lai wrapped up his go to to the United States and Honduras with a digital assembly with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in an extra present of assist from Washington for the Chinese-claimed island.

Lai went to Honduras this week for the inauguration of its new president, looking for to shore up shaky ties with considered one of Taiwan’s final remaining diplomatic allies.

Only 14 international locations now preserve official ties with Taiwan, seen by Beijing as Chinese territory with no proper to the trimmings of a state.

Stopping off in San Francisco on Friday on his approach again to Taiwan, Lai stated he had spoken nearly with Pelosi, one of many ruling Democratic Party’s most high-profile politicians.

“I was pleased to meet with @SpeakerPelosi, a champion of human rights and true friend to Taiwan. We are committed to working together to strengthen the US-Taiwan partnership,” Lai tweeted, sharing an image of the video name, additionally attended by the de facto Taiwanese ambassador in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim.

Lai briefly talked with US Vice President Kamala Harris in Honduras on Thursday, a uncommon encounter that was extremely symbolic and provoked anger in Beijing at a time of simmering rigidity with Washington.

The United States has no formal relations with Taiwan both, however is its most vital worldwide backer and arms provider.

Transiting Los Angeles on his technique to Honduras, Lai additionally spoke nearly with over a dozen members of the US Congress.

Lai is a possible contender for president in Taiwan’s subsequent election in 2024.

Taiwan has been heartened by continued US assist supplied it by the Biden administration, which has repeatedly talked of its “rock-solid” dedication to the democratically ruled island.

That has additional strained already poor Sino-US relations.

China and the United States may find yourself in a navy battle if the United States encourages Taiwan’s independence, Beijing’s ambassador to Washington stated in a US radio interview broadcast on Friday.

