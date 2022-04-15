Taiwan’s security as tech hub is of global concern, visiting US senator says

Technology hub Taiwan is a “country of global significance” and its safety has implications for the world, US Senator Bob Menendez mentioned on Friday in a gathering with President Tsai Ing-wen.

Menendez, chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was a part of a bipartisan group of six US lawmakers visiting Taipei in a present of help for the democratic island within the face of Chinese strain.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The United States has no formal relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan however is its most necessary worldwide backer and arms provider.

“With Taiwan producing 90 percent of the world’s high-end semiconductor products, it is a country of global significance, consequence and impact, and therefore it should be understood the security of Taiwan has a global impact,” Menendez instructed Tsai in a gathering within the presidential workplace broadcast dwell on-line.

The go to, and his use of the phrase “country” to seek advice from Taiwan, is more likely to infuriate China, which dismisses any suggestion Taiwan is a rustic. China regards the island as certainly one of its provinces.

Menendez acknowledged that the Chinese authorities was “very unhappy” with the delegation’s go to however that will not dissuade the group from supporting Taiwan.

Taiwan has been heartened by US help supplied by the Biden administration, which has repeatedly talked of its “rock-solid” dedication to the democratically ruled island.

That has added to strains in Sino-US relations.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has additionally put Taipei on alert for any attainable strikes by Beijing to make use of the Ukraine disaster to make a transfer on the island. The authorities has reported no uncommon Chinese exercise.

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham instructed Tsai through the delegation’s assembly that the struggle in Ukraine and provocative habits by China have united US opinion in a manner not seen earlier than.

“We will stand with you. To abandon Taiwan will be to abandon democracy and freedom,” he mentioned.

The delegation, which arrived late on Thursday from Australia for an unannounced two-day journey, can even meet Taiwan’s overseas minister, Joseph Wu, and Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng.

Read extra:

China conducts military drills around Taiwan in response to US

Six US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan on unannounced trip

Taiwan issues first war survival handbook amid China threat