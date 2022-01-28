Tajik side does not cease fire and continues to pull up military equipment, personnel

Tajik navy personnel proceed to periodically fireplace on the positions of Kyrgyz navy personnel, the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported, Trend studies citing Kabar.

At the initiative of the Tajik facet, at 22:18, the second phone dialog passed off between First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security – Director of the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, Major General Ularbek Sharsheev and Commander of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan, Colonel General Rajabali Rahmonali a few ceasefire.

Director of the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan Sharsheev stated that it’s the Tajik facet that doesn’t stop fireplace, furthermore, it continues to drag up heavy navy gear and personnel to the border. As of 23:00, Tajik navy personnel proceed to periodically fireplace on the positions of Kyrgyz navy personnel.

Tajik servicemen fired from a mortar on the place of deployment of the servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Kyrgyz Republic, additionally within the space of ​​Kocho-Boyu, because of shelling by Tajik servicemen, the home of a Kyrgyz citizen burned down, the report stated.