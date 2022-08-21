Tajikistan boosts exports of copper ore to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Tajikistan

elevated copper ore exports to Kazakhstan from January by

June 2022, Trend

reviews with regards to the Customs Service of Tajikistan.

According to the statistical information, Tajik exports of copper ore

to Kazakhstan within the first half of 2022 amounted to $87.2 million,

which is greater than a sixfold improve in comparison with the identical interval

of 2021 ($14 million).

Moreover, Tajikistan within the reporting interval exported ores and

concentrates of lead and zinc to Kazakhstan within the quantity of $129.6

million.

Meanwhile, the overall worth of Tajikistan’s exports to Kazakhstan

within the first half of this yr reached $245.1 million, which is an

improve of 51.3 p.c in comparison with the identical interval of final yr

($161.6 million).