Tajikistan boosts exports of copper ore to Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Tajikistan
elevated copper ore exports to Kazakhstan from January by
June 2022, Trend
reviews with regards to the Customs Service of Tajikistan.
According to the statistical information, Tajik exports of copper ore
to Kazakhstan within the first half of 2022 amounted to $87.2 million,
which is greater than a sixfold improve in comparison with the identical interval
of 2021 ($14 million).
Moreover, Tajikistan within the reporting interval exported ores and
concentrates of lead and zinc to Kazakhstan within the quantity of $129.6
million.
Meanwhile, the overall worth of Tajikistan’s exports to Kazakhstan
within the first half of this yr reached $245.1 million, which is an
improve of 51.3 p.c in comparison with the identical interval of final yr
($161.6 million).