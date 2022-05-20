Tajikistan, China discuss prospects for enhancing co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Tajikistan and China

mentioned prospects for the event of bilateral cooperation

and strengthening inter-parliamentary ties, Trend experiences through press

service of Dushanbe City Hall.

Mayor of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali and Chairman of the Standing

Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Li Zhanshu

famous that inter-parliamentary cooperation is a vital a part of

Tajik-Chinese relations.

During the assembly, the Chinese aspect centered on increasing

cooperation in building and reconstruction of vitality

amenities, manufacturing base of “green technologies” corresponding to

electrical autos and photo voltaic panels.

The events additionally pressured that the enhancing cooperation within the

spheres of tradition schooling, healthcare, in addition to fruitful

interplay between Tajikistan and China are the primary priorities of

the bilateral partnership.