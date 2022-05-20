Tajikistan, China discuss prospects for enhancing co-op
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Tajikistan and China
mentioned prospects for the event of bilateral cooperation
and strengthening inter-parliamentary ties, Trend experiences through press
service of Dushanbe City Hall.
Mayor of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali and Chairman of the Standing
Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Li Zhanshu
famous that inter-parliamentary cooperation is a vital a part of
Tajik-Chinese relations.
During the assembly, the Chinese aspect centered on increasing
cooperation in building and reconstruction of vitality
amenities, manufacturing base of “green technologies” corresponding to
electrical autos and photo voltaic panels.
The events additionally pressured that the enhancing cooperation within the
spheres of tradition schooling, healthcare, in addition to fruitful
interplay between Tajikistan and China are the primary priorities of
the bilateral partnership.