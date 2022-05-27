Tajikistan, Uzbekistan discuss development of economic cooperation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Tajikistan’s Minister
of Economic Development and Trade, Zavki Zavkizoda, met with
Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade,
Laziz Kudratov, to debate strengthening financial cooperation,
Trend studies through
the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan.
During the assembly, the events thought-about the coordination of
the draft protocol of the ninth assembly of the Tajik-Uzbek
intergovernmental fee on commerce and financial cooperation, the
implementation of the earlier protocol and preparations for the
subsequent assembly.
The events additionally mentioned the problems of attracting extra
investments to the nationwide economic system, creating joint ventures within the
free financial zones of Tajikistan, in addition to strengthening
bilateral cooperation within the area of funding, business, vitality,
transport and agriculture.
Zavkizoda additionally famous that because of the clever coverage of the
leaders of the 2 nations, the President of Tajikistan Emomali
Rahmon and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev,
relations between the 2 nations have reached a brand new stage.