Tajikistan, Uzbekistan discuss development of economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Tajikistan’s Minister

of Economic Development and Trade, Zavki Zavkizoda, met with

Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade,

Laziz Kudratov, to debate strengthening financial cooperation,

Trend studies through

the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan.

During the assembly, the events thought-about the coordination of

the draft protocol of the ninth assembly of the Tajik-Uzbek

intergovernmental fee on commerce and financial cooperation, the

implementation of the earlier protocol and preparations for the

subsequent assembly.

The events additionally mentioned the problems of attracting extra

investments to the nationwide economic system, creating joint ventures within the

free financial zones of Tajikistan, in addition to strengthening

bilateral cooperation within the area of funding, business, vitality,

transport and agriculture.

Zavkizoda additionally famous that because of the clever coverage of the

leaders of the 2 nations, the President of Tajikistan Emomali

Rahmon and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev,

relations between the 2 nations have reached a brand new stage.