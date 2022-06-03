Take a tour with Google Maps to explore this 36,000 years old ‘art gallery’ in France. Watch

A video posted on the official Instagram web page of the Google Maps has created a buzz amongst folks. The clip was additionally re-shared on Google Arts & Culture Instagram web page. It reveals a 36,000 years outdated ‘art gallery’ situated in France. The video has left folks shocked and there’s a probability that it’ll have the identical impact on you too.

“Want to see some of the oldest art in the world? Take a @googlemaps tour inside the #ChauvetCaves in southern France, where primitive artworks lay undisturbed for 36,000 years, including engravings of horses, mammoths and bears,” they wrote as part of their caption.

The video shared reveals how the cave is seen utilizing the zoom in characteristic of the Google Maps and it’s unimaginable to look at. A textual content insert additionally shares how it’s “one of the oldest art galleries”. The video additionally explains that situated in Southern France, this cave is a UNESCO world heritage web site. There is an opportunity that you’ll find yourself watching the video greater than as soon as.

Take a have a look at the publish:

The video has been posted about eight hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 54,000 views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish numerous feedback.

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “WOW! Thanks for sharing,” posted one other. “Love it,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the fantastic video?