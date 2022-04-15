Take Down Your Bird Feeders To Stop Spread Of Bird Flu, U Of M Raptor Center Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – To assist mitigate the unfold of chook flu, the Raptor Center on the University of Minnesota is asking individuals to take down chook feeders and cease utilizing chook baths this spring.

“Because the science is unclear on the role of songbirds in this current H5N1 outbreak, one consideration is to not encourage birds to gather together at places such as bird feeders or bird baths,” Dr. Victoria Hall wrote on the Raptor Center’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

Hall stated this specific pressure of chook flu is very transmissible, and the Raptor Center sees the impression of the virus each day. The birds fall unwell and and die rapidly from the virus.

Hall stated to pause the usage of chook feeders and baths “for the next couple of months,” or till the speed of transmission in wild birds decreases.

“Not only will this action help to protect those beautiful feathered creatures that visit your yard, but will also help all wild bird species that are already having it hard this spring,” Hall continued.

The virus is shed within the feces and respiratory secretions of contaminated birds. The particles can survive for weeks in cool, damp environments.

Bird flu has price Minnesota’s turkey farmers greater than 1 million birds as of final week, and seven flocks have been contaminated throughout the border in Wisconsin. The Minnesota Legislature on Friday approved $1 million in emergency funding to assist the state fight the unfold of the illness.