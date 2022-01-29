‘Take It Very Seriously’: Gov. Baker Urges Mass. Residents To Stay Off Roads During Nor’easter

BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker urged Massachusetts residents to remain off the roads on Saturday as a potentially historic storm arrives.

“This is going to be a very big storm,” Baker mentioned Friday night. “Conditions are expected to make travel nearly impossible and we’re urging everyone, to the extent possible, to stay home tonight and tomorrow.”

READ MORE: Blizzard Warning For Potentially Historic Storm That’s Likely To Bring More Than 2 Feet Of Snow

Snowfall charges will likely be between two and 4 inches an hour. The heaviest snow is predicted from 10am-7pm.

Gov. Baker mentioned it’s going to be an “enormously challenging task” to maintain the roads clear.

READ MORE: ‘We Are Ready To Go’: Power Crews From All Over Country Arrive Before Nor’easter

“We need to let the crews do their work,” Baker mentioned. “We don’t want anybody to get hurt out there. We don’t want anybody to get stuck. It’s going to be very cold.”

MassDOT is implementing a journey ban on the state’s interstate highways Saturday between 6am-midnight for tractor trailer vans, tandems, and particular allow haulers.

Gov. Baker mentioned roughly 40 members of the National Guard have been deployed to help with any potential rescues.

MORE NEWS: Church Closings, Religious Service Cancellations For Weekend Of January 29-30

“This kind of storm is nothing new for Massachusetts, but we have not had one like this for quite a while, and everybody needs to take it very seriously,” Baker mentioned. “Avoid going out if you can and check up on your neighbors who may need help during the storm.”