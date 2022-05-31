‘Take the Hill’: Anand Mahindra recalls wise words of former President APJ Abdul Kalam after M&M shares touch new high

After shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) touched a brand new excessive and topped ₹1,000 mark for the primary time, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share concerning the achievement. In an inspiring Twitter thread, Mahindra shared how he stored his crew motivated and additional congratulated his colleagues for the achievement. While doing so, he additionally recalled a bit of recommendation from former president APJ Abdul Kalam.

In his first tweet, Anand Mahindra shared a mantra that stored his crew motivated when M&M’s share worth plummeted from its all-time excessive of ₹984 in 2019. “In 2019, M&M’s share price had fallen sharply from its all-time high of ₹984. In our annual leadership conference that year, I reminded our team of the late President Kalam’s advice when he inaugurated Mahindra Research valley. ‘Take the Hill,’ he said, i.e., dare to dream,” Anand Mahindra tweeted with a picture.

At the tip of the convention, Anand Mahindra requested his crew to ‘Take the Hill’ to return to their earlier all-time excessive. “So at the end of the conference, I requested the whole team to ‘Take the share price hill – get the share price back to its highest previous point. By our 75th Anniversary, let’s see a return to a share price of 984. We have done it before, and we can do it again,” the industrialist added with a picture of a hill.

He lauded the efforts of Anish Shah, MD & CEO, Mahindra Group; Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director- Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; and their colleagues after the corporate achieved a brand new excessive just lately. “The deadline of the 75th Anniversary was missed. But by only a year. The new leadership team took up the baton & today our stock closed at the round number of ₹1000-a new high. I thank & salute @anishshah21 & @rajesh664 & all their colleagues who have ‘Taken the Hill’ again,” Mahindra concluded the thread with a screenshot from the NSE web site.

In 2019, M&M’s share worth had fallen sharply from its all-time excessive of ₹984. In our annual management convention that 12 months, I reminded our crew of the late President Kalam’s recommendation when he inaugurated Mahindra Research valley. “Take the Hill” he stated, i.e, dare to dream. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/V6A9T4eROt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 30, 2022

The essential tweet has gathered greater than 7,500 likes and over 363 retweets, and the numbers are solely rising. The sensible phrases of former President APJ Abdul Kalam and M&M’s new excessive prompted individuals to share various feedback.

“M&M is very valued, human centric, innovative and bold brand. Every Indian proudly can have atleast one product of this brand. Hope in Aviation, Space & Robotics M&M should make more scientific, industrial victories,” commented a person. “Yes and that’s the reason I am holding my M&M shares,” posted one other. “To great men who wants the nation to do well. Greatness comes with knowledge,” expressed a 3rd.

After reporting strong quarterly numbers, the shares of Mahindra & Mahindra continued to rally, recording one other excessive of ₹1034.90 on National Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

