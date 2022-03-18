Taking creativity to new level with wearable art project

Imagination will run wild for a wearable artwork mission inspiring artistic style enjoyable.

A brand new City of Albany artwork mission gARmenT created by Albany locals is geared toward bringing a various vary of ages, cultures and makers collectively to construct a artistic group occasion.

The mission acquired a $57,300 grant from the State Government’s Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries.

Local artists will facilitate workshops with college teams, South Regional TAFE, area people teams and an Indigenous ladies’s group to supply virtually 40 wearable artwork items.

gARmenT will launch with a gala style present on the Albany Town Hall in late August adopted by a two-week exhibition to showcase the mission to the entire group.

Albany Contemporary Dance will create a bespoke efficiency for the style present and talks by the garment creators will function all through the exhibition.

City of Albany arts and tradition supervisor Paul Nielsen stated involving your complete group was a central focus for the mission.

“We would like to work with our local community to build new networks and grow audiences across Albany,” he stated.

“We hope to diversify the regular attendance of our audience and engage them in a creative event that is accessible, inclusive and creates a safe space for our community to interact with”.

Expressions of curiosity for artists who want to be concerned within the mission closed on Friday.

Technical assist employees, photographers, videographers and a sculptor for the two-week exhibition may also be wanted.