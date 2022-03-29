Talented lyrebird reveals a hidden skill with the opposite sex

They might be able to mimic the sounds of barking canine, automobile alarms, kookaburras and parrots, whereas their courtship dances have garnered worldwide consideration, however the excellent lyrebird has been hiding a expertise: a post-mating dance.

Researchers from the University of Wollongong’s School of Earth, Atmospheric and Life Sciences noticed the brand new post-courtship strikes utilizing hidden cameras to spy on the birds within the Blue Mountains and in Victoria’s nationwide parks. The staff discovered that after mating the male birds tossed their tail over their head and made common clicking noises as they danced away from the females.

Superb lyrebirds dwell within the moist forests of south-east Australia and are recognized for his or her potential to imitate virtually any sound. During the breeding season, every male builds and defends a clustered set of ‘mounds’: round patches on the forest flooring that perform like a stage for the male’s refined track and dance shows.

Lead writer Dr Anastasia Dalziell mentioned the brand new analysis was pretty stunning given how well-studied the lyrebirds have been. She mentioned whereas extra analysis was wanted, there could possibly be various evolutionary explanations for the behaviour.