Talented lyrebird reveals a hidden skill with the opposite sex
They might be able to mimic the sounds of barking canine, automobile alarms, kookaburras and parrots, whereas their courtship dances have garnered worldwide consideration, however the excellent lyrebird has been hiding a expertise: a post-mating dance.
Researchers from the University of Wollongong’s School of Earth, Atmospheric and Life Sciences noticed the brand new post-courtship strikes utilizing hidden cameras to spy on the birds within the Blue Mountains and in Victoria’s nationwide parks. The staff discovered that after mating the male birds tossed their tail over their head and made common clicking noises as they danced away from the females.
Superb lyrebirds dwell within the moist forests of south-east Australia and are recognized for his or her potential to imitate virtually any sound. During the breeding season, every male builds and defends a clustered set of ‘mounds’: round patches on the forest flooring that perform like a stage for the male’s refined track and dance shows.
Lead writer Dr Anastasia Dalziell mentioned the brand new analysis was pretty stunning given how well-studied the lyrebirds have been. She mentioned whereas extra analysis was wanted, there could possibly be various evolutionary explanations for the behaviour.
These vary from a have to sign the male’s particular person identification, an invite to the feminine to mate once more, and even an try to calm feminine nervousness so the sperm is extra more likely to be retained.
“We suspect male superb lyrebirds dance after copulation in an attempt to persuade females to remate,” Dr Dalziell mentioned.“The dance has the appearance of an ornate, invitation to a male’s secluded dancing arena.
“In nearly all bird species studied to date, females mate with more than one male so it is highly likely that female lyrebirds too are promiscuous. Another general outcome of female promiscuity in birds is for individual males to attempt to mate multiple times with the same female – mating just once with a fickle female may not be enough to father her young.
“We suggest that more study of these puzzling ornate behaviours, in both sexes and across a broader range of avian species, will likely provide important insights into the evolutionary outcomes of sexual selection in birds.”