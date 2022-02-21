Taliban aiming to create ‘grand army’ for Afghanistan

The Taliban are making a “grand army” for Afghanistan that may embrace officers and troops who served the previous regime, the official tasked with overseeing the navy’s transformation stated Monday.

Latifullah Hakimi, head of the Taliban’s Ranks Clearance Commission, additionally advised a information convention they’d repaired half the 81 helicopters and planes supposedly rendered unserviceable by US-led forces throughout final yr’s chaotic withdrawal.

He stated Taliban forces took management of greater than 300,000 gentle arms, 26,000 heavy weapons and round 61,000 navy automobiles throughout their lightning takeover of the nation.

Afghanistan’s armed forces disintegrated final summer season within the face of a Taliban onslaught forward of the August 31 US-led power withdrawal, usually abandoning their bases and abandoning all their weapons and automobiles.

The Taliban have promised a common amnesty for everybody linked to the previous regime, however virtually all senior authorities and navy officers have been among the many greater than 120,000 individuals who evacuated by air within the remaining days.

Many of the rank and file remained, nevertheless, melting again into civilian life and preserving a low profile for worry of reprisals.

The United Nations stated in January greater than 100 folks linked to the previous armed forces have been killed since August.

Hakimi insisted, nevertheless, that the Taliban amnesty had labored effectively.

“If it hadn’t been issued, we would have witnessed a very bad situation,” he stated.

“The suicide bombers who were chasing a person to target him, are now the same suicide bombers protecting him,” he added.

There has been little proof the Taliban have absorbed former troops into their ranks, however over the weekend they named two senior ex-Afghan National Army officers to high posts within the protection ministry.

Both are specialist surgeons connected to the nation’s predominant navy hospital.

“Our work on the formation of an army is going on,” Hakimi stated.

“Professionals including pilots and engineers, service persons, logistical and administrative staff [from the previous regime] are in their places in the security sector.”

Hakimi stated they’d type “a grand army… according to the country’s needs and the national interests,” though he didn’t specify a measurement.

He stated the military would solely be one which the nation may afford.

Afghanistan is, nevertheless, successfully bankrupt, with the nation’s $7 billion in abroad belongings seized by the US.

Washington stated half will likely be reserved for a fund to compensate victims of the September 11, 2001 assaults, and half step by step launched as a part of a fastidiously monitored humanitarian support fund.

Hakimi advised the information convention the Taliban had purged almost 4,500 “unwanted people” from its ranks, principally new recruits who joined within the aftermath of their takeover and have been blamed for a spate of crime.

