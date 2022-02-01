Taliban arrests Afghan journalists, weeks after activists go missing

The Taliban have arrested two Afghan journalists working for a neighborhood information channel, rights teams mentioned Tuesday, weeks after two ladies activists went lacking.

Since seizing energy in August, the hardline Taliban authorities have cracked down on dissent by detaining critics and forcefully dispersing protests in opposition to their regime.

Several Afghan journalists have additionally been overwhelmed whereas overlaying rallies not accepted by authorities.

The Afghan Media Association, a newly fashioned journalists’ rights group, mentioned Ariana TV reporters Waris Hasrat and Aslam Hijab had been picked up by the Taliban on Monday “and taken to an unknown location.”

Without naming the Taliban, an official at Ariana instructed AFP the reporters had been seized by masked gunmen in entrance of the channel’s workplace as they went out for lunch.

He mentioned Taliban officers “have assured us of a comprehensive investigation.”

Rights group Amnesty International demanded on Twitter that the Taliban “unconditionally and immediately release” the pair.

A Taliban spokesman instructed AFP he had no data on the lacking journalists.

A fortnight in the past, two ladies activists went lacking after collaborating in an illustration in Kabul calling for ladies’s rights.

The Taliban have denied data of their whereabouts and say they’re investigating.

Last month, the Taliban detained a well known college lecturer and regime critic however launched him days later after a media furor in Afghanistan and overseas.

Despite promising their second time in energy would function a softer model of governance, the Taliban have slowly launched restrictions on freedoms, particularly for ladies.

Western international locations insist the Taliban should respect ladies’s rights to be able to unlock billions of {dollars} in belongings and international support.

The halting of support has triggered a catastrophic humanitarian disaster in a rustic already devastated by many years of battle.

