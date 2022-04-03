Taliban Bans Drug Cultivation In Afghanistan, Including Lucrative Opium

Taliban had additionally banned poppy rising in direction of the tip of their final rule in 2000

Kabul:

The Taliban introduced on Sunday a ban on the cultivation of narcotics in Afghanistan, the world’s largest opium producer.

“As per the decree of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, all Afghans are informed that from now on, cultivation of poppy has been strictly prohibited across the country,” in line with an order from the Taliban’s supreme chief Haibatullah Akhundzada.

“If anyone violates the decree, the crop will be destroyed immediately and the violator will be treated according to the Sharia law,” the order, introduced at a information convention by the Ministry of Interior in Kabul, mentioned.

The order mentioned the manufacturing, use or transportation of different narcotics was additionally banned.

Drug management has been one main demand of the worldwide neighborhood of the Islamist group, which took over the nation in August and is looking for formal worldwide recognition with the intention to wind again sanctions which can be severely hampering banking, enterprise and improvement.

The Taliban banned poppy rising in direction of the tip of their final rule in 2000 as they sought worldwide legitimacy, however confronted a well-liked backlash and later largely modified their stance, in line with consultants.

Afghanistan’s opium manufacturing – which the United Nations estimated was value $1.4 billion at its peak in 2017 – has elevated in current months, farmers and Taliban members informed Reuters.

The nation’s dire financial scenario has prompted residents of south-eastern provinces to develop the illicit crop that would deliver them quicker and better returns than authorized crops akin to wheat.

Taliban sources informed Reuters they have been anticipating robust resistance from some parts throughout the group in opposition to the ban on poppy and that there had been a surge within the variety of farmers cultivating poppy in current months.

A farmer in Helmand who spoke on situation of anonymity mentioned that in current weeks costs of poppy had already greater than doubled on rumours the Taliban would ban its cultivation. But he added that he wanted to develop poppy to assist his household.

“Other crops are just not profitable,” he mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)