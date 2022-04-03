Taliban bans drug cultivation, including lucrative opium | CNN

The Taliban introduced on Sunday a ban on the cultivation of narcotics in Afghanistan, the world’s largest opium producer.

“As per the decree of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, all Afghans are informed that from now on, cultivation of poppy has been strictly prohibited across the country,” in keeping with an order from the Taliban’s supreme chief Haibatullah Akhundzada.

“If anyone violates the decree, the crop will be destroyed immediately and the violator will be treated according to the Sharia law,” the order, introduced at a information convention by the Ministry of Interior in Kabul, stated.

The order stated the manufacturing, use or transportation of different narcotics was additionally banned.

Drug management has been one main demand of the worldwide neighborhood of the Islamist group, which took over the nation in August and is searching for formal worldwide recognition with the intention to wind again sanctions which can be severely hampering banking, enterprise and improvement.

The Taliban banned poppy rising in direction of the tip of their final rule in 2000 as they sought worldwide legitimacy, however confronted a preferred backlash and later principally modified their stance, in keeping with specialists.

Afghanistan’s opium production – which the United Nations estimated was price $1.4 billion at its peak in 2017 – has elevated in latest months, farmers and Taliban members informed Reuters.

The nation’s dire financial scenario has prompted residents of southeastern provinces to develop the illicit crop that might deliver them sooner and better returns than authorized crops reminiscent of wheat.

Taliban sources informed Reuters they had been anticipating robust resistance from some components inside the group towards the ban on poppy and that there had been a surge within the variety of farmers cultivating poppy in latest months.

A farmer in Helmand who spoke on situation of anonymity stated that in latest weeks costs of poppy had already greater than doubled on rumors the Taliban would ban its cultivation. But he added that he wanted to develop poppy to help his household.

“Other crops are just not profitable,” he stated.