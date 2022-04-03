Taliban bans opium as Afghanistan’s poppy harvest begins

The Taliban has banned the harvesting and processing of poppies in a transfer that can have a major affect on Afghanistan’s financial system.

A 2021 report by the United Nations estimated that annual opium manufacturing contributed 7% to Afghanistan’s Gross Domestic Product.

The new regulation has been launched as farmers and migrant staff in Helmand province put together to reap this yr’s crop.

Many say the ban will smash them as they take out loans till they’re paid for every crop.

“The money goes into the pocket of others (smugglers), we just get a quarter of the money made from cultivating poppies, and whatever money we make we use it to pay back for the money we borrow before the start of cultivation season,” stated farmer Sahaar Gul.

The UN report stated 6,000 tonnes of opium paste was used to create 320 tonnes of pure heroin, which is provided to worldwide sellers. The ruling Taliban’s edict will disrupt this commerce, however can even encourage farmers to sow crops similar to wheat as an alternative of poppies.

The lack of earnings will depart many rural communities going through extreme hardship at a time when Afghanistan is lower off from worldwide help.