Taliban cleric Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani killed in blast in Kabul: Intelligence official – Times of India
KABUL: A outstanding Taliban cleric, Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, was killed in an assault in Kabul on Thursday, in line with an intelligence official.
Abdul Rahman, the pinnacle of intelligence for the district within the Afghan capital the place the blast befell, confirmed the loss of life.
Four Taliban sources advised Reuters the assault had taken place in a non secular seminary within the Afghan capital when a person who had beforehand misplaced his leg had detonated explosives hidden in a plastic synthetic leg. It was not instantly clear who was behind the blast and the sources stated the Taliban was investigating.
