Taliban decree orders women in Afghanistan to cover their faces

The new guidelines say girls should cowl their faces, ideally sporting the normal burqa, based on a press release from the General Directorate of Administrative Affairs.

If a lady doesn’t observe the foundations, her “male guardian” can be visited and suggested, and finally jailed and sentenced. Women who work in authorities places of work and don’t observe the brand new decree can be fired.

The Taliban has been criticized for proscribing girls’s rights and freedoms in numerous areas of public life.

“The Taliban cannot erase us, they can’t. This is not like the 1990s or before — they have to accept [women]. They have no other choice,” former Afghan politician and ladies’s rights activist Zarifa Ghafari told CNN final month.