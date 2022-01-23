Taliban delegation’s visit to Norway prompts protest in Oslo

There was a small protest of Afghan residents in Oslo forward of the Taliban’s go to to the Norwegian capital on Sunday.

They’re towards the delegation assembly with Norwegian authorities and representatives from the worldwide neighborhood for talks.

It’s the primary go to to the West since they took management of Kabul in August.

“We do not want the Taliban here in Norway. They do not represent us,” stated Shahia Soltani an Afghan citizen and one of many demonstrators.

“The Taliban is on the blacklist for terrorists in the United States. So why should we invite and negotiate with them?” Soltani queried.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry said Friday that it has invited representatives of the Taliban to Oslo from January 23 to 25. Norwegian newspaper VG said special representatives from the United States, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and the European Union were expected to take part.

The ministry did not comment on the newspaper’s report.

Discussions on girls’ education, and women’s rights will be top of the agenda.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs for Norway, Anniken Huitfeldt, said: “It doesn’t in any manner indicate any recognition of the coup that occurred. We will make sturdy calls for on the Taliban, however we have no idea if they are going to implement them afterwards.”

Since the hardline Islamists took power, girls’ education stopped in some parts of the country but last week they said it should begin again by March for all girls and women.

Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban government spokesman said they are making moves to meet western requests.

“The Islamic Emirate has taken steps to fulfill the calls for of the Western world and we hope to strengthen our relationships by means of diplomatic methods with all nations, together with the European nations and the West typically, and to rework the environment of struggle, which we had beforehand, right into a peaceable scenario.”

The Taliban’s phrases will likely be contrasted with the truth on the bottom in Afghanistan.

Concern has been expressed over the destiny of a ladies’s rights activist and her three sisters who have been arrested final week by the Taliban who’re stated to have raided their house and smashed their door in. An eyewitness stated about 10 armed males, claiming to be from the Taliban intelligence division, carried out the raid on Wednesday night time.

The activist, Tamana Zaryabi Paryani, was amongst about 25 ladies who took half in an anti-Taliban protest final Sunday towards the obligatory Islamic scarf, or hijab, for ladies.

A Taliban assertion appeared guilty the incident on a latest ladies’s protest, saying insulting Afghan values will not be tolerated.

The Norwegian authorities have harassed the Taliban’s go to isn’t a legitimisation of the Taliban, who’re anticipated to demand the discharge of $10 billion (€8.8 billion) in frozen belongings.