Taliban dissolve Afghanistan’s Human Rights Commission, other key bodies

Taliban authorities in Afghanistan dissolved 5 key departments of the previous US-backed authorities, together with the nation’s Human Rights Commission, deeming them pointless within the face of a monetary crunch, an official stated on Monday.

Afghanistan faces a finances deficit of 44 billion Afghanis ($501 million) this monetary 12 months, Taliban authorities stated on Saturday as they introduced their first annual nationwide finances since taking on the war-torn nation final August.

“Because these departments were not deemed necessary and were not included in the budget, they have been dissolved,” Innamullah Samangani, the Taliban authorities’s deputy spokesman, informed Reuters.

Also dissolved was the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), the as soon as high-powered National Security Council, and the fee for overseeing the implementation of the Afghan structure.

The HCNR was final headed by former Afghan President Abdullah Abdullah, and was working to barter a peace between the US-backed authorities of former President Ashraf Ghani and the then-insurgent Taliban.

In August 2021, 20 years after invading Afghanistan, international forces withdrew from the nation resulting in the collapse of the federal government and a Taliban takeover.

Samangani stated the nationwide finances was “based on objective facts” and meant just for departments that had been energetic and productive.

He added that the our bodies may very well be reactivated sooner or later “if needed”.

The Taliban dominated Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 with an iron fist and applied a harsh model of Islamic rule, together with banning girls from schooling and work. After taking on final 12 months, the Taliban assured the world they’d be extra reasonable.

However, they’re but to permit older women to restart schooling, and have additionally launched guidelines that mandate that girls and women put on veils and requiring them to have male family accompany them in public locations.

