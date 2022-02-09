Taliban erases signs of former government from Kabul streets

In the six months since taking again management of Afghanistan, the Taliban have erased all seen indicators of the previous authorities from the capital.

Gone are flags of the previous republic, murals of nationwide heroes, and memorials honoring these killed in Taliban assaults.

Blast partitions at the moment are lined with slogans of the brand new Islamic Emirate. “With the help of God, our nation defeated the Americans,” reads one.

The homeowners of many magnificence salons in central Kabul have eliminated posters of girls in full make-up and trendy hair types as soon as displayed on their doorways.

Iconography of the slain anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud in his trademark Pakol cap that adorned virtually each neighborhood of the town has been lined up.

Fewer ladies and ladies are seen transferring between markets and cafes, many too afraid to depart the home after the takeover, or with no cash to spend after dropping their jobs.

Vehicles all however vanish after darkish, as additional Taliban checkpoints spring up.

And on a hilltop overlooking Kabul, the black, inexperienced and pink flag of the previous regime has been taken down.

The flagpole now stands naked in the course of a snowy backyard.

