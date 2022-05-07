Taliban leader orders women to wear all-covering burqa in public: Decree

Afghanistan’s supreme chief and Taliban chief on Saturday ordered the nation’s girls to put on the all-covering burqa in public – one of many harshest controls imposed on girls’s lives for the reason that group seized energy.

“They should wear a chadori (head-to-toe burqa) as it is traditional and respectful,” mentioned a decree issued by Hibatullah Akhundzada that was launched by Taliban authorities at a operate in Kabul.

