Taliban order Afghan women to cover faces again

Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities ordered girls on Saturday to

cowl their faces in public, a return to a signature coverage of

their previous hardline rule and an escalation of restrictions which are

inflicting anger at house and overseas, Trend stories citing Reuters.

A decree from the group’s supreme chief, Haibatullah

Akhundzada, mentioned that if a lady didn’t cowl her face exterior

house, her father or closest male family member can be visited and face

potential jail or firing from state jobs.

“We name on the world to co-operate with the Islamic Emirate and

folks of Afghanistan … Don’t hassle us. Don’t convey extra

stress, as a result of historical past is witness, Afghans gained’t be affected by

stress,” Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, the minister for the Propagation

of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, instructed a information convention.