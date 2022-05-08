Taliban order Afghan women to cover faces again
Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities ordered girls on Saturday to
cowl their faces in public, a return to a signature coverage of
their previous hardline rule and an escalation of restrictions which are
inflicting anger at house and overseas, Trend stories citing Reuters.
A decree from the group’s supreme chief, Haibatullah
Akhundzada, mentioned that if a lady didn’t cowl her face exterior
house, her father or closest male family member can be visited and face
potential jail or firing from state jobs.
“We name on the world to co-operate with the Islamic Emirate and
folks of Afghanistan … Don’t hassle us. Don’t convey extra
stress, as a result of historical past is witness, Afghans gained’t be affected by
stress,” Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, the minister for the Propagation
of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, instructed a information convention.