Taliban order women in Afghanistan to cover up from head to toe

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have ordered all Afghan ladies to put on head-to-toe clothes in public, in a pointy flip in direction of extra hardline enforcement of non secular guidelines.

The Taliban’s Vice and Virtue Ministry stated on Saturday that solely ladies’s eyes must be seen in public and that the usage of the pinnacle to toe burqa was one of the best ways to make sure compliance.

“Women who don’t wear the hijab firstly should be identified, and their guardians should be advised and the women themselves should be punished,” ministry official Shir Mohammad said.

“Secondly, their guardians should be brought to the relevant department for an explanation. Thirdly, their guardians should be jailed for three days. Fourthly, their guardians should be tried and punished accordingly.”

“Those ladies who will not be too outdated or younger should cowl their face, besides the eyes,” he stated.

The decree added that if ladies had no vital work exterior it’s higher for them to remain at house. “Islamic principles and Islamic ideology are more important to us than anything else,” the vice and advantage ministry’s Hanafi stated.

Senior Afghanistan researcher Heather Barr of Human Rights Watch urged the worldwide group to place coordinated strain on the Taliban.

“(It is) far previous time for a severe and strategic response to the Taliban’s escalating assault on ladies’s rights,” she wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban had been ousted in 2001 by a US-led coalition for harboring al-Qaida chief Osama bin Laden and returned to energy after America’s chaotic departure final 12 months.

Women lead protests within the Afghan capital Kabul following the Taliban’s seizure of energy in August of final 12 months, however in giant components of the nation, it’s non secular conservatives who’ve gained the higher hand over extra progressive leaders.