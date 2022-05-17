World
taliban: Pakistani military says shootout kills 2 Taliban commanders – Times of India
PESHAWAR: Pakistani safety forces killed two native Taliban commanders in a shootout Tuesday in a former militant stronghold within the nation’s northwest, the army stated.
In an announcement, it stated the militants have been killed in North Waziristan, a district within the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan.
The Pakistani Taliban — also referred to as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — are a separate group from the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan who took over that nation final August, although the 2 are allies.
The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban to step up assaults on Pakistani forces, elevating fears that the insurgents are regrouping in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Pakistan additionally says that 1000’s of TTP militants have been hiding in Afghanistan and sometimes stage assaults from there, concentrating on Pakistani troops — regardless of assurances from the Taliban that they won’t permit territory below their management for use for assaults on neighboring nations.
