Taliban postpones return to school for Afghan girls above 6th grade





Just hours after faculties for women have been as a result of open, the Taliban ordered them to close down once more. Teenage women in Afghanistan have now been denied their proper to an training for 187 days.

Under growing worldwide strain, the Taliban had initially stated that faculties would open for all college students — together with women — after the Afghan new 12 months, which is well known on March 21, on the situation that girls and boys have been separated both in numerous faculties or by completely different studying hours.

But on Wednesday, women above the sixth grade have been informed to remain at residence till a faculty uniform acceptable to Sharia and Afghan customs and tradition will be designed, the Taliban-run Bakhtar News Agency reported.

The determination is prone to spark widespread worldwide condemnation. US diplomats stated the Taliban’s transfer was “disappointing.”

Tamana, 18, who goes by her first identify as a result of safety points, informed CNN she had arrived in school Wednesday morning to start out her senior 12 months, however wasn’t allowed in. “I couldn’t sleep last night as I was so excited to go back to school after eight months of being deprived of education, but when I and many other girls arrived at our school gate this morning we were told to go back home and wait until further notice,” she stated, including that her goals had been shattered as soon as once more. “All of my classmates went back home in tears.” The training ministry stated in an announcement that it “assures the people of our nation once again that it is fully committed to ensure the rights of our compatriots to education.” The UN mission in Afghanistan responded Wednesday, tweeting that it “deplores” the Taliban’s determination to increase their “indefinite ban on female students above the 6th grade being permitted to return school.” Ian McCary, the Chief of Mission for the US Embassy in Kabul — which is at present working out of Doha — stated he was “deeply troubled” by studies that women weren’t being allowed to return to high school, posting on Twitter that the information was “very disappointing & contradicts many Taliban assurances & statements. All Afghan youth deserve to be educated.” His considerations have been echoed by the US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri, who stated the transfer “weakens confidence” within the Taliban and “further dashes the hopes of families for a better future for their daughters.” Last month, Afghanistan reopened some of its universities to female and male college students following their closure final August, in the course of the Taliban’s takeover. The Taliban stated on the time that it wanted to arrange a safe transportation system for feminine college students earlier than permitting them again into the classroom. The Taliban beforehand banned girls and women from training and work after they have been in energy between 1996 and 2001. In September 2021, Taliban spokesman Zabiulah Mujahid informed CNN that girls can be allowed to check, however a so-called “ decree on women’s rights ” printed in December that 12 months failed to say entry to training or work. In December the Taliban additionally banned girls from taking long-distance street journeys in Afghanistan on their very own, requiring {that a} male family member accompany them for any distance past 45 miles.





