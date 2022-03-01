Taliban restrict Afghans going abroad, draws criticism from UK envoy

The Taliban administration’s announcement that it could restrict Afghans from leaving the nation underneath sure circumstances drew criticism from the United Kingdom’s envoy on Monday amidst fears they may hamper ongoing evacuation efforts.

The Taliban administration’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had stated at a media convention on Sunday that Afghans wouldn’t be allowed to go away the nation until they’d a transparent vacation spot and that ladies couldn’t journey abroad for examine and not using a male guardian.

Hugo Shorter, the UK cost d’affaires for Afghanistan, stated in a Tweet they’d seen the Taliban’s statements.

“These would be unacceptable restrictions on freedom of movement,” he stated. “I call on the Taliban to clarify their remarks urgently.”

It was not instantly clear whether or not the plans would hamper the efforts by worldwide governments and organizations to evacuate 1000’s of Afghans who had labored with international embassies, militaries and tasks and have been eligible for asylum in Western international locations however nonetheless in Afghanistan.

“We will not allow Afghans to leave the country unless their destinations are known,” Mujahid stated.

Mujahid stated the journey restrictions would apply to Afghans who labored with NATO and American forces, however didn’t elaborate underneath what, if any, circumstances they’d have the ability to evacuate.

Mujahid blamed poor circumstances in international locations the place some Afghans have been being held whereas their visas have been processed after 1000’s have been evacuated, at occasions with out finalized visas, by withdrawing international forces within the wake of the Taliban’s take-over of the nation in August.

Regular evacuation flights organized by the United States through Qatar have been largely stopped in December over disagreement by the Taliban administration on who ought to have the ability to board, sources had instructed Reuters.

The US State Department didn’t instantly reply to a request for touch upon the Taliban’s newest restrictions and whether or not they would have an effect on its evacuation plans.