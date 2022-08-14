Taliban Rewind the Clock: ‘A Woman Is a Helpless and Powerless Creature’

KABUL, Afghanistan — Girls are barred from secondary faculties and girls from touring any vital distance with out a male family member. Men in authorities places of work are instructed to grow beards, put on conventional Afghan garments and prayer caps, and cease work for prayers.

Music is formally banned, and international information broadcasts, TV reveals and flicks have been faraway from public airwaves. At checkpoints alongside the streets, morality police chastise ladies who will not be coated from head to toe in all-concealing burqas and headpieces in public.

A 12 months into Taliban rule, Afghanistan has appeared to hurtle backward in time. The nation’s new rulers, triumphant after 20 years of insurgency, have reinstituted an emirate ruled by a strict interpretation of Islamic regulation and issued a flood of edicts curbing ladies’s rights, institutionalizing patriarchal customs, limiting journalists and successfully erasing many vestiges of an American-led occupation and nation-building effort.