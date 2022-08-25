Taliban Say They Have Not Found Body Of Al Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri

Al-Zawahiri had succeeded Osama Bin Laden because the chief of Al Qaeda.

Kabul:

The Taliban haven’t discovered the physique of Ayman al-Zawahiri and are persevering with investigations, group spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated on Thursday, after the United States stated they killed the al Qaeda chief in an airstrike in Kabul final month.

The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone whereas he stood on a balcony at his hideout in July, US officers stated, within the greatest blow to al Qaeda since US Navy SEALS shot lifeless Osama bin Laden greater than a decade in the past.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)