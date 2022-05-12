Taliban stop men and women dining together in Afghan city

Taliban authorities have banned women and men from eating out collectively and visiting parks on the similar time within the western Afghan metropolis of Herat, an official stated Thursday.

Afghanistan is a deeply conservative and patriarchal nation however it is not uncommon to see women and men consuming collectively at eating places – significantly in Herat, a metropolis long-considered liberal by Afghan requirements.

Since their return to energy in August the Taliban have more and more imposed restrictions segregating women and men consistent with their austere imaginative and prescient of Islam.

Riazullah Seerat, a Taliban official on the Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat, stated authorities “have instructed that men and women be segregated in restaurants.”

He advised AFP that house owners had been verbally warned that the rule applies “even if they are husband and wife.”

One Afghan girl who didn’t want to be recognized stated the supervisor advised her and her husband to take a seat individually at a Herat restaurant on Wednesday.

Safiullah – a restaurant supervisor who like many Afghans goes by just one title – confirmed he had acquired the ministry diktat.

“We have to follow the order, but it has a very negative impact on our business,” Safiullah stated, including that if the ban continues, he will probably be compelled to fireplace employees.

Seerat additionally stated his workplace has issued a decree that Herat’s public parks needs to be segregated by gender, with women and men permitted to go to solely on completely different days.

“We have told women to visit parks on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” he stated. “The other days are kept for men who can visit for leisure and for exercise.”

Women desirous to train on these days ought to discover a “safe place or do it in their homes”, he added.

The Taliban beforehand promised a softer rule than their first stint in energy from 1996 to 2001, which was marked by human rights abuses.

But they’ve more and more restricted the rights of Afghans, significantly women and girls, who’ve been prevented from returning to secondary colleges and lots of authorities jobs.

In Herat authorities have ordered driving instructors to cease issuing licenses to feminine motorists.

Women throughout the nation have been banned from travelling alone, and final week the authorities ordered them to cowl totally in public, ideally with a burqa.

