Taliban Told They Can’t Take Their Guns To Amusement Parks Anymore

Kabul:

Taliban members will now not be allowed to hold their weapons in amusement parks in Afghanistan, the group’s spokesman mentioned on Wednesday, in what seemed to be one other effort by the nation’s new rulers to melt their picture.

Taliban males, lots of whom have spent most of their lives in a 20-year insurgency towards a US-backed authorities, flocked to amusement parks in Afghan cities and cities after they took over in August.

“Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are not allowed to enter amusement parks with weapons, military uniforms and vehicles,” the primary Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, mentioned on Twitter.

“(They) are obliged to abide by all the rules and regulations of amusement parks.”

The Taliban earned a popularity as uncompromising and sometimes brutal enforcers of their strict methods then they final dominated, between 1996 and 2001.

But since taking up in August, they’ve tried to current a extra reasonable face to their fellow Afghans and to the broader world, as an interim cupboard grapples with a looming humanitarian disaster.

Of explicit attraction for Taliban members was considered one of Kabul’s largest amusement parks and a waterside park on the Qargha reservoir, within the metropolis’s western outskirts.

Taliban males clutching automated rifles queued for up carousel and swinging pirate ship rides – with common guests trying on nervously.

Most of the members Reuters spoke to then had by no means been to Kabul till the Taliban took management of the capital on August 15, and a few had been keen to go to the amusement park earlier than returning to duties across the nation.