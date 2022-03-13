Talk About Palestine Too, Not Just Ukraine, Says World No 1 In Squash

Egypt’s Ali Farag, world’s number one squash participant, criticised western media’s protection of Ukraine.

Egypt’s Ali Farag, world’s number one squash participant, used his victory speech on the Optasia Championship yesterday to register his disagreement with Western media protection after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine final month which the star believed doesn’t cowl “oppression everywhere in the world”.

The skilled squash participant referred to as on folks to speak about Palestine in the identical manner they speak about Ukraine. “We’ve never been allowed to speak about politics and sports, but all of a sudden now it is allowed. So that we are allowed, I hope that people also look at the oppression everywhere in the world.”

“I mean the Palestinians have been going through that for the past 74 years,” he added referring to battle with Israel.

"We've never been allowed to speak about politics in sports, but all of a sudden now it's allowed… if we can talk about Ukraine, we can talk about Palestine." World No.1 Squash participant @AliFarag calling out double requirements on Ukraine protection.

Slamming Western media, Mr Farag stated that Palestinian battle doesn’t characteristic prominently in information because it “doesn’t fit the narrative of the of the media of the West.”

“But now we can talk about Ukraine and so we can talk about the Palestinians,” the participant continued.

Western media protection of Ukraine’s invasion has been criticised earlier than as properly. A community of Arab and Middle Eastern journalists stated it had noticed examples of racist protection normalising warfare in non-European areas by contrasting the Ukrainians beneath siege from the middle-eastern nations.

Citing examples from outstanding information retailers, the Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association (AMEJA) stated in an announcement, “This type of commentary reflects the pervasive mentality in Western journalism of normalizing tragedy in parts of the world such as the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Latin America.”

“It dehumanizes and renders their experience with war as somehow normal and expected,” the journalists’ physique stated.