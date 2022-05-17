Talk to us: How does the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit termination affect you? | News24
A person walks on the Beitbridge border submit.
Last yr, Cabinet introduced that the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP), which ended on 31 December 2021, won’t be prolonged.
Government selected a 12-month grace interval throughout which era ZEP holders “should apply for other permits appropriate to their particular status or situation”.
However, those that are unsuccessful must return to Zimbabwe or face deportation.
This resolution has heightened nervousness for over 200 000 folks affected by the federal government resolution and threatens lives and livelihoods.
Are you impacted by the choice by authorities to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit? Or are you aware somebody who’s? News24 want to share how this resolution is affecting you.
If you want to function in our collection highlighting the human affect of this resolution, ship us a mail here.
