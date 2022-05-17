Talk to us: How does the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit termination affect you? | News24

Last yr, Cabinet introduced that the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP), which ended on 31 December 2021, won’t be prolonged.

Government selected a 12-month grace interval throughout which era ZEP holders “should apply for other permits appropriate to their particular status or situation”.

However, those that are unsuccessful must return to Zimbabwe or face deportation.

This resolution has heightened nervousness for over 200 000 folks affected by the federal government resolution and threatens lives and livelihoods.

