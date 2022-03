BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 21. Advisor to the Head

of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak

confirmed that negotiations with the Russian delegation will

proceed on Monday, Trend stories citing TASS.

“Yes, certain. At tomorrow morning. Next spherical. Prior to this,

there was extraordinarily intensive work within the working subgroups,”

Podolyak informed the Ukrainian “Strana”.