Talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have resumed within the Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday.

The settlement initially noticed the US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany agree for financial sanctions to be lifted towards Tehran, in trade for the nation limiting its nuclear actions and permitting in worldwide inspectors.

But the US, throughout the presidency of Donald Trump in 2018, pulled out of the deal — previously often called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — and reimposed sanctions.