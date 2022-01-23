Talks with Taliban begin in Norway

A Taliban delegation led by performing Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday began three days of talks with Western authorities officers and Afghan civil society representatives in Oslo amid a deteriorating humanitarian scenario in Afghanistan.

The closed-door conferences are going down at a lodge within the snow-capped mountains above the Norwegian capital, Oslo, and the primary day will see Taliban representatives assembly with girls’s rights activists and human rights defenders from Afghanistan and from the Afghan diaspora.

Before the talks, the Taliban’s deputy minister of tradition and knowledge tweeted a voice message he stated was from Muttaqi, expressing hope for “a good trip full of achievements” and thanking Norway, a rustic he stated he hopes will change into “a gateway for a positive relationship with Europe.”

The journey is the primary time because the Taliban took over the nation in August that their representatives have held official conferences in Europe. Earlier, they traveled to Russia, Iran, Qatar, Pakistan, China and Turkmenistan.

During the talks, Muttaqi is for certain to press the Taliban’s demand that almost $10 billion frozen by the United States and different Western nations be launched as Afghanistan faces a precarious humanitarian scenario.

The United Nations has managed to supply for some liquidity and allowed the brand new administration to pay for imports, together with electrical energy, however warned that as many as 1 million Afghan youngsters are in peril of ravenous, and a lot of the nation’s 38 million individuals are residing under the poverty line.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry stated the Taliban delegation would additionally meet with Afghans in Norway, together with “women leaders, journalists and people who work with, among other things, human rights and humanitarian, economic, social and political issues.”

“Norway continues to engage in dialogue with the Taliban to promote human rights, women’s participation in society, and to strengthen humanitarian and economic efforts in Afghanistan in support of the Afghan people,” the Foreign Ministry stated in an announcement.

A US delegation, led by Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West, plans to debate “the formation of a representative political system; responses to the urgent humanitarian and economic crises; security and counterterrorism concerns; and human rights, especially education for girls and women,” in keeping with an announcement launched by the US State Department.

On Friday, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt burdened that the go to was “not a legitimation or recognition of the Taliban. But we must talk to those who in practice govern the country today.”

“We are extremely concerned about the serious situation in Afghanistan,” Huitfeldt stated, noting that financial and political situations have created “a full-scale humanitarian catastrophe for millions of people” dealing with hunger within the nation.

The Scandinavian nation, dwelling to the Nobel Peace Prize, isn’t any stranger to delicate diplomacy and has up to now been concerned in peace efforts in numerous nations, together with Mozambique, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Colombia, the Philippines, Israel and the Palestinian Territories, Syria, Myanmar, Somalia, Sri Lanka and South Sudan.

