Tamannaah Bhatia, Babli Bouncer director Madhur Bhandarkar seek blessings at Siddhivinayak temple, see pics

Tamannaah Bhatia and director Madhur Bhandarkar sought blessings at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Tuesday. Their upcoming movie Babli Bouncer is all set to stream on Disney+Hotstar on September 23 and forward of kick-starting promotions, the actor-director duo visited the revered temple in Mumbai and prayed to the almighty. Images of Tamannaah in conventional Indian apparel are getting immense love from the followers, who’re eagerly ready for her film to stream on-line.

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a pastel blue salwar kameez as she stepped out in Mumbai for a go to to the Siddhivinayak temple. She tied her hair in a bun and accomplished her look with dewy make-up. She was accompanied by Babli Bouncer director Madhur Bhandarkar throughout her newest outing. They had been draped in non secular material and likewise provided prayers and choices on the temple. When they had been snapped outdoors the temple premises, each Tamannaah and Madhur had been seen carrying tilak on their brow. The actress smiled brightly as she posed for the cameras.

Babli Bouncer film particulars

After the 2017 directorial Indu Sarkar, that includes Kirti Kulhari, Madhur Bhandarkar has donned the director’s hat for Babli Bouncer. Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia, the upcoming movie additionally stars Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. The Star Studios and Junglee Pictures’ venture is billed as a coming-of-age feel-good story with a “slice-of-life comedic tone”. The actress took to Instagram, the place she additionally shared the primary look of her from the movie. In one picture, Tamannaah is seen in a bouncer avatar as she is carrying an all-black outfit and standing in entrance of a door together with her arms criss-crossed. “Oye bawale suna kya? Aa gaya hai Babli Bouncer ka time! Dilon ko yeh jodegi, ya khub hadiyaan todegi? Pata chalega jald hi!” she wrote because the caption.

Tamannaah Bhatia on Babli Bouncer film

The filming on Babli Bouncer wrapped up in May earlier this yr. “For me, the most special thing while shooting for ‘Babli Bouncer’ was that while we were busy shooting a film, we were also creating and living a parallel real life which was filled with goodness, positivity and people who were supportive and idealistic. This energy helped me translate my emotions on screen. Madhur (Bhandarkar) sir really makes my belief of “temperament over expertise” stronger because for me talent isn’t sustainable if the temperament is not right,” the actress stated.

