Tame’s powerful response to viral photo

Grace Tame has issued a robust, prolonged “open letter” concerning the “demons” she’s battled in aftermath of the sexual abuse she suffered as an adolescent, after an outdated photograph circulated this week displaying her sitting subsequent to a bong.

The Daily Mail published the now-deleted image of Ms Tame on Monday, displaying the previous Australian of the Year and advocate for childhood sexual abuse sitting on a sofa again in 2014 with a water pipe used for smoking marijuana, as a buddy subsequent to her seems to be rolling a joint.

The publication claimed the image of a 19-year-old Ms Tame had been “unearthed” by her “critics” who had delved into her Instagram timeline, within the wake of the Prime Minister’s wife Jenny Morrison’s criticism of her manners on Sunday’s 60 Minutes.

Ms Tame – who, other than one cheeky nod to Scott Morrison’s cringe-worthy ukulele efficiency on the present affairs present, had not commented on the photograph’s publication – took to Twitter this afternoon with an essential reminder.

“To every media outlet who sought to discredit me by publishing THAT photo. Although my humour and strength remain intact, I’d be lying if I said it didn’t let me down,” she wrote.

“At every point – on the national stage, I might add – I’ve been completely transparent about all the demons I’ve battled in the aftermath of child sexual abuse; drug addiction, self-harm, anorexia and PTSD, among others. You just clearly haven’t been listening.”

On Thursday, baby psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg advised 3AW it was probably the photograph was circulated in an try and “discredit” Ms Tame, including that he doesn’t imagine it’s a reflection of her now.

But, chatting to talkback radio host Neil Mitchell, Dr Carr-Gregg mentioned he hoped Ms Tame would “come out as the former Australian of the Year and send a message to young people on cannabis use, particularly given the devastating toll it has on their mental health”.

“I think for some young people it could normalise, glamorise and potentially sanitise the use of marijuana and that is not, obviously, the intention of Grace Tame … but I think that could be a side effect,” he mentioned.

Seeming to deal with this rhetoric, Ms Tame wrote that “we must acknowledge the harm that drugs can cause”.

“[But] if we want to have an OPEN and HONEST discussion about child sexual abuse in this country, we must also have an open and honest discussion about trauma and what that can look like,” she wrote.

“It can be ugly. It can look like drugs. Like self-harm, skipping school, getting impulsive tattoos and all kinds of other unconscious, self-destructive, maladaptive coping mechanisms.

“Whilst I do not seek to glorify, sanitise or normalise any of these things, I also do not seek to shame or judge survivors for ANY of their choices. For anyone who needs to hear this: it is NOT YOUR FAULT.”

Ms Tame identified that substances, in lots of circumstances of childhood sexual abuse, “are PART of the crime”.

“When the man who abused me first tried to rape me, he used alcohol to stupefy me. I’d only been drunk twice in my life before that,” she wrote.

“Perpetrators often use substances in grooming and offending, first to lower inhibitions, and second to build a conspiracy with the target which prevents them from reporting.

“Survivors fear authorities will zero in on the substance use instead of the wider complexities of psychological manipulation – which are much harder to prove and explain.

“Drugs feature in the broader story of abuse, during and after. They feed into and compound the many layers of guilt and confusion. Later they become a familiar, go-to means of escape.”

The 26-year-old, who was groomed and repeatedly raped by her 58-year-old maths trainer from the age of 15, mentioned that she “blamed” herself for what he’d accomplished to her, as a result of the expertise of kid sexual abuse “for many survivors … remains shrouded in mystery long after the contact offending stops”.

“In the years that followed, I beat myself up relentlessly. I thought everyone else around me blamed me too. To cope, I engaged in activities I deemed befitting of a person as worthless as I deemed myself to be,” she wrote.

Ms Tame thanked “the legions of strangers and friends alike from all over Australia who showed up and showed out for survivors by calling out the unnecessary shaming stunt on Monday”.

“I have never seen anything quite like it … It means a lot to me, and I know it means a lot to many other survivors as well,” she added.